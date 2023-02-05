Thomasville hosts 5th Black History parade

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Black History Month celebrations were back in full swing Saturday as Thomasville rolled out its 5th Black History Parade in the city's downtown area.

It started at 10 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater.

The celebration began with song followed by a speech from Thomasville City Council-member Terry Scott.

Then there were drum line performances from local high schools, followed by other festivities.

ABC 27 spoke with Ucher Dent of Thomas County Chamber of Commerce.....she served as the Parade's Grand Marshal this year.

She says entries for the parade increased this year.

"This year we had 108 and that was such a blessing that people want to be apart of something so amazing and new to Thomas County," Dent said.

Local outreach and mentoring programs were in today's parade line-up along with local churches and schools as well as sorority members.