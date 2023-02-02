Thomasville honors Levi Knop with Live Like Levi tournament

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Levi Knop was born December 11, 2000, in Thomasville, Georgia. He had a love for baseball and a smile that would light up a field.

Joy Knop, Levi’s mother said, “he was very busy and very smart, inquisitive about everything.”

“As a little boy, every day on the way home he had lots to tell me and I would say my ears were tired can you give me a little break,” said Joy.

January 29, 2019, just a month after his 18th birthday, Levi was on his way to school when he was hit and killed by another driver, pushing his truck into a tree just a few miles from his home.

“The confirmation that he was no longer with us was the worst news for a mama to ever experience,” said Joy.

His death leaving an unforgettable mark on his community, especially with his baseball team.

Erik Mcdougald, his coach said the experience was so devastating.

A purpose that the community now upholds; honoring his name and memory with a baseball tournament spreading love, joy and overall, kindness.

Just how Levi lived his life.

“It’s going to be a good time playing ball and playing the game Levi loved,” said Charisha Cooper, a friend of the family.

A legendary performance after 18 precious years of life.

“He was a good boy and I never want anyone to forget who he is!” said Joy.

The Live Like Levi tournament will be this weekend at Thomasville Stadium on Saturday, February 4 and it is free admission.