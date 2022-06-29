Thomasville Dental hosting donation drive for Halcyon Home

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville Dental is hosting a drive for Halcyon Home, which is a non-profit organization to help support battered women.

They are asking the community to donate things from beauty products to clothing.

Halcyon Home began in 1994 in Thomasville.

Since it's beginning, they have been able to help over 2,000 families by providing safe housing, outreach services, and even financial assistance for domestic violence victims.

Executive Director Debra Murray says that the community has played a large role in its success especially with its continued donations.

"We have several churches, businesses, community organizations that will do drives for us. Sometimes without even letting us know because they're trying help us and the ladies that we provide services for," Murray said.

Halcyon Home are always accepting paper products and toiletries.

Donations will be accepted Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomasville Dental.