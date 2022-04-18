Thomasville artists to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Almost five million refugees have left Ukraine since the war began.

And now, the Wiregrass Artist Cooperative is raising money to help them.

Through the end of this month, they're donating a portion of their artwork sales to help refugees.

That includes things like paintings, pottery, fused glass, hand-woven scarves and jewelry.

They're also selling Ukrainian-style painted wooden eggs.

"It is initiated by our treasurer Fran Bowi, and we sent out a notice to all members that wanted to see if they wanted to join in, and we've got 9 of our members who have volunteered and the portion of the sale of their art work will support the refugees," Marty Haythorn an Artwork Coordinator said.

Individuals can check out the art for sale at the Wiregrass Gallery.

That's on East Jackson Street in Thomasville.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February.