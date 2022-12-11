Thomas County Central High School students shop for Christmas gifts with elementary school students

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — High schoolers in south Georgia are acting as Santa this holiday season for elementary school students and their families in their community.

A total of 75 elementary school students went on holiday shopping sprees provided by Thomas County Central High School students.

Roughly 300 high schoolers were split into groups of four to five kids. Each group took one of the kids participating in the spree; giving them $125 to spend on their family and themselves at the Walmart in Thomasville.

A total of $8,500 was raised for the annual event called "Shop with a Yellow Jacket".

A teacher explains why the event matters so much.

"You get to see a side of them that you don't see in the classroom. They get excited, they're happy, they're giving everything they have until they're given out," Bethany Hayes, a teacher at Thomas County Central High School said.

Students used their $125 to buy wrapping paper and Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members.