The Rally in Tally Bike Fest happening this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Rally in Tally Tallahassee Bike Fest is happening this weekend.

It's a chance for motorcycle riders, both new and experienced, to bring their families for a unique event.

This year, the rally will help donate to Team Guardian, a veteran nonprofit group.

The event will include motorcycle and non-motorcycle vendors, food trucks, music, games, women-focused events, mapped rides, and a kid's corner.

The rally starts Friday night and runs through May 15.

The event is being held in the Railroad Square Art District.

Tallahassee Harley-Davidson is a sponsor of the event.