The Longest Table brings students from different communities together

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The longest Table event is back and bringing students together across different communities in the Big Bend.

Eating together were high school students from Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties.

Sitting together at the Longest Table gave them a chance to make new friends and have important discussions.

A total of 140 local students participated and topics on the table included community issues like mental health, racism, and school safety all while enjoying a hot meal.

"The whole point of the longest table is to not only get to know people that you don't know or sit next to people that you don't know but it's to have these conversations that are really important to have," Tallulah King, the chairperson of The Longest Table said.

Sunday's event was held at Rickards High School and sponsored by the Leon County Government, Leon County School System and Sonny's Barbecue.