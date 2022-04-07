Watch
TEDxFSU Conference highlights university

Event held Wednesday
Posted at 12:50 AM, Apr 07, 2022
2022-04-07

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University highlighted its students, faculty and alumni's talents and ideas at the annual TEDxFSU Conference on Wednesday.

It features speakers from many backgrounds, like robotics, advocacy, medicine, art and research.

There are also musical performances from members of the university community.

The conference is organized almost entirely by students.

After the program, attendees, organizers, speakers and performers all got to talk with each other about the ideas presented in the conference.

