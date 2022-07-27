Teachers depending on donations to help supply classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some teachers are struggling to afford enough school supplies for their classrooms this year.

Teachers in Leon County are turning to donations from parents to help them prepare for the almost 30,000 students that are returning to the classroom.

Rachel Ryan teaches fourth grade at Buck Lake Elementary School. She says it's been challenging trying to get enough supplies for her classroom before school starts.

So she added her classroom requests to the Stock our Schools Leon County Facebook group. Ryan said the group has been a huge help so far.

"Instead of just having one or two books, you can get six or seven books that can be supplied through that list as well," said Ryan.

Michelle Reyes is a parent and an administrator for the group. She helped start the page three years ago around the beginning of the pandemic to help teachers get the supplies they need. Now, they have thousands of teachers and parents connecting on the page.

"It kind of takes your one little idea and blows it up into something much bigger, so that's been very fulfilling," said Reyes.

Reyes loves that she's able to contribute and get teachers the items they need. "I went in, found some things on her list, and they arrived at her door and then my child got to play with those things in the classroom."

For teachers like Ryan, the support is helping them feel more excited and prepared for the school year.

"As you're getting these packages and they're showing up at your house, it really kind of gets you excited about kind of getting back in the classroom, which makes you think oh let me go add more stuff to my list," said Ryan.

For anyone who wants help teachers in Leon County, you can do so by joining the Stock our Schools Facebook page. There you can see the supply lists for teachers in and around the district.

Students in Leon County go back to school on August 10.