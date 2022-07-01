Tallahassee's Animal Services says shelter is over capacity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Animal Services says their shelter is beyond capacity with 234 animals in their care.

Erika Luckington is the Director of Tallahassee's Animal Services.

In addition to the already full kennels and cages, she says this holiday more animals than ever before are being dropped off to the shelter, or becoming strays.

"One of the biggest changes that we've seen this year that we have not seen in years past is a lot of people that are going away for the extended holiday weekend and so a lot of them have not made plans whether boarding or otherwise, and so they are wanting to surrender their pets to the shelter. When I say we are currently at capacity, we have 234 animals in care right now," Luckington said.

Tallahassee Animal Services wants pet owners to know there are options and resources to help pet owners, if they reach out.