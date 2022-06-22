Tallahassee Urban League to host crime prevention, health community day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Urban League is looking for solutions to limit violence in the community.

They're doing it through a Crime Prevention and Health Community Day.

The goal is to help lower crime and improve relationships with law enforcement and the communities they serve.

This is an idea that also came from recent police forums.

Tallahassee police officers and members of the Leon County Sheriff's office will be there to talk about staying safe this summer.

Urban League President Curtis Taylor believes this can be a step towards ending gun violence.

"So many of our young people think the only way to resolve a problem is to pull a gun and so we got to get them thinking a different way," Taylor said.

The free event will be held at the LeVerne F. Payne Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be free health screenings and covid-19 tests.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.