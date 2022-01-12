Tallahassee Urban League to host community event in Frenchtown on MLK Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Urban League is set to host an event focused on community service in Frenchtown to recognize the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The organization will stage its fourth annual MLK Day of Community Service on Monday at the Tallahassee Urban League, 923 Old Bainbridge Road.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Urban League notes the event will bring community leaders and volunteers together from all over the city to clean up the Frenchtown community.

Food will be provided for volunteers at the end of clean-up activities.

For more information on the event contact Curtis Taylor at 850-251-3025.