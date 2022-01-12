Watch
Community

Actions

Tallahassee Urban League to host community event in Frenchtown on MLK Day

Individuals will clean up parts of Frenchtown
items.[0].image.alt
(MGN Online Photo)
Frenchtown
Frenchtown
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 15:45:54-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Urban League is set to host an event focused on community service in Frenchtown to recognize the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The organization will stage its fourth annual MLK Day of Community Service on Monday at the Tallahassee Urban League, 923 Old Bainbridge Road.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Urban League notes the event will bring community leaders and volunteers together from all over the city to clean up the Frenchtown community.

Food will be provided for volunteers at the end of clean-up activities.

For more information on the event contact Curtis Taylor at 850-251-3025.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming