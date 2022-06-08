Tallahassee to tackle lead paint exposure in homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Homes with possible lead paint exposure could get some huge help from the city of Tallahassee.

The city will discuss a $3.4 million grant focused on lead paint reduction Wednesday.

June is National Healthy Homes month.

The grant would give private homes build after 1978 the opportunity to remove any lead paint or exposure in their home for free.

Homeowners must show evidence of lead-based paint, be occupied by children under the age of six, and/or have a pregnant household member.