Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra to perform July 4 at Tom Brown Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's 4th of July tradition continues with Celebrate America.

The family fun celebration will be at Tom Brown Park but with something special.

"It's really the place to be on the 4th of July for a great fireworks show," Sarah Alfano, Public Information Specialist for the city of Tallahassee said.

Celebrate America is a signature event for the city of Tallahassee.

It has been hosted at Tom Brown Park since the 1980s.

The city is expecting thousands of attendees for the holiday.

One of the many things to look forward to is the symphony orchestra returning for its second year.

Alfano says the city is thrilled since the orchestra was such a big hit the year before.

"The orchestra was really popular last year and they're a lot of fun and a nice compliment and a great community partner for us. They definitely make it a really special event with the fireworks show," Alfano said.

Melissa Brewer is a violist.

She has been with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra since the 1990s. With over 80 members the orchestra consists of a combination of people from the community. Brewer says having the orchestra join the celebration was a way to celebrate the decline of covid.

"Last year the park contacted our CEO Amanda Stringer and covid was breaking and they wanted to have some live music," Brewer said.

When asked if she'd like this to become a tradition, she says they'd love to and provide different arrangements of music.