Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra to host Halloween event Spooktacular

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Making sure that everyone can have a magical and musical experience this Halloween; that's what Spooktacular is all about.

The evening includes a trick or treating and a holiday themed performance by Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra (TSO).

Featuring some of your favorite hits like "Thriller" and the "Ghost Busters".

While the annual event is free, TSO is accepting donations.

TSO's Director of Marketing Mary Kelsay says money will be used to make this one of the best community parties.

If you want to go to the show or participate in trick or treating here's what you need to know.

The event is Friday, Oct. 28.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

It's all happening at Cascades Park.