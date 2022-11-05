Tallahassee street renamed for late U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Pittman Meek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As of Friday, South Bronough Street between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue will be known as Carrie Pittman Meek Street.

Meek grew up in the Allen subdivision just steps away from FAMU's campus.

Betty Pittman, Meek's niece, says she's happy that she was able to help solidify Meek's legacy.

"A remarkable day for me and my family," Pittman said.

Meek was the first African American since the 1800's elected to represent Florida in Congress.

She represented Florida's 17th congressional district from 1993-2002.