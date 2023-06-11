Tallahassee post office renamed in honor of D. Edwina Stephens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The post office located off South Adams Street is now called the D. Edwina Stephens Post Office.

A renaming and dedication ceremony was held Saturday to honor the late D. Edwina Stephens.

She worked as a nurse in the Big Bend until retirement.

Her daughter, Jocelyn Stephens, told ABC 27 more about her mom's legacy.

"It's just so heartwarming and very proud that people thought enough of my mom to name this building after her for all the hard work and all the advocacy she did for the southside and the city of Tallahassee," Jocelyn said.

Last year, President Joe Biden approved the designation to rename the post office.