Tallahassee Police Department tips off youth basketball summer league

League for boys and girls
Posted at 11:29 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 23:29:39-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday was day 1 for the 2022 youth basketball summer league.

The Tallahassee Police Athletic League started practice Monday.

The league provides youth the opportunity to grow under the guidance of dedicated adults who assist them in developing self-esteem, skills and respect, both on the court and off.

The program also helps youth develop an understanding of the role of law enforcement.

This league is open to boys ages 10 to 15 and girls ages 10 to 12.

All games are being held at Jack McLean Community Center, every Monday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

