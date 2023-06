TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — June is pride month, and to show support for the LGBTQ-plus community, the Tallahassee Police Department is equipping themselves with rainbow pins.

This all comes from a post on their Facebook page, where they wrote in part, "we are celebrating the diverse community we have the privilege of serving – as well as honoring our own employees – by wearing rainbow Pride pins throughout June."