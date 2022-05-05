Tallahassee Police Department delivers basketball items to student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee officers out in the community connecting with students.

TPD Community Service Technicians surprised seven-year-old Yoel Tuesday with a brand new basketball goal, ball, and goodies to his home.

The CSTs have been working the crossing guard spot in front of Bond Elementary, which is where they began to form a friendship.

Yoel would dribble his basketball up and down the sidewalk but he didn't have a goal at home.

So, CSTs and Sergeant Schulze, pitched in to purchase, assemble and then play a game of basketball with Yoel and his mother rain and all.