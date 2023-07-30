Tallahassee Police Department collects back-to-school supplies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is making sure everyone can be ready for the upcoming school year by filling a patrol car with school supplies.

Saturday, TPD hosted its 5th Pack the Patrol Car School Supply Drive at the Walmart off Apalachee Parkway.

The items they collect will be given to local children going to school in surrounding communities.

In the past, Tallahassee Police Department officers have even been able to deliver some of the supplies in person to the kids.