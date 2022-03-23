Tallahassee Police Department acknowledges rise in copper piping thefts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department acknowledged an increasing trend in copper piping thefts.

According to a post on its Facebook page, TPD said over the past two months, it has identified the thefts from air conditioning units.

The police department added that most of the thefts are from AC units from commercial businesses.

TPD notes that individuals should:

Ensure proper outdoor lighting around air conditioning units.

Secure air conditioning units with fencing.

Contact the Tallahassee Police Department Community Relations Unit to request a property security survey at TPDcp@talgov.com.