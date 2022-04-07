Watch
Tallahassee observes Black Maternal Health Week

Observance begins Monday
Posted at 10:57 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 22:59:59-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee observes Black Maternal Health Week by highlighting a community of black mothers.

They're dedicated to supporting one another.

The city signed a proclamation marking Black Maternal Health Week, while showcasing Melanin Mothers.

The non-profit serves as a network for black women during pregnancy and after childbirth.

While this week serves as a way to highlight the issues black mothers face.

The week kicks off on Monday.

Melanin Mothers will host a roundtable on Tuesday.

