TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee observes Black Maternal Health Week by highlighting a community of black mothers.
They're dedicated to supporting one another.
The city signed a proclamation marking Black Maternal Health Week, while showcasing Melanin Mothers.
The non-profit serves as a network for black women during pregnancy and after childbirth.
While this week serves as a way to highlight the issues black mothers face.
The week kicks off on Monday.
Melanin Mothers will host a roundtable on Tuesday.