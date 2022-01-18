Tallahassee Museum opens new exhibit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Museum announced the opening of a new attraction on Tuesday.

According to a news release provided by the museum, the exhibit, Opulent Oceans: Extraordinary Scientific Illustrations, examines the role illustration has played in undersea exploration and discovery.

"Through vibrant reproductions of scientific works in the American Museum of Natural History’s Library, this exhibition celebrates aquatic biodiversity and the life-supporting role the ocean plays for our planet,” states Director of Collections and Exhibits, Dr. Colin Brady in a statement.

The exhibit will be available to the public during normal business hours at the museum through March 31.

The museum is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.