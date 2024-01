TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare welcomed the first baby born at the hospital of 2024 this morning.

Krew Cooper Alexander arrived on New Years morning at 5:34 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz.

Born to Jessica and Kyle Alexander of Crawfordville, Krew is the third son in their all-boys crew.

The Alexanders already have a 5 year old, a 2 year old.

All 3 of their sons were born at TMH.