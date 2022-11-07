Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare coordinating reunions between former patients, NICU staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is reuniting local families and their neonatal intensive care unit teams.

TMH's NICU is an intensive care nursery for babies who are born premature, have problems during the birth process or have health problems after birth.

Children who spent time in THM's NICU and their families got to see their old doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals on Sunday.

Akliyah Robinson's son Mason spent 100 days in the NICU and was excited to reconnect with her nurses and meet new families. "Day in and day out they always answered the phone each time that we called and they always greeted us each time we walked in the doors," said Robinson. "It was always like they were our family so that's what helped us to keep going."

Robinson's son Mason just celebrated turning seven months old and expressed that the reunion warmed her heart and made the NICU happy to see how much he has grown.

Doctor Thomas Truman has worked in the NICU since 1996 and is proud to be able to provide care locally. "That goes a long way for the family. It helps keep the parents in town and we try our best to take care of all the critically ill babies here," said Truman.

According to Truman, TMH's level three NICU helps between 400 to 500 babies a year.

The reunion was a great way to celebrate babies like Mason and their growth made possible by the care they received earlier in life.