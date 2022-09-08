Tallahassee, law enforcement agencies release game day tips ahead of FAMU football's home opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Police Department have been preparing for a safe and enjoyable FAMU football game day experience. Traffic patterns will shift around Bragg Stadium during home football games, which can impact the surrounding areas. TPD will coordinate traffic control before and after the game, and road closures will begin two hours before the game.

Traffic will be blocked at the following locations:

Wahnish Way and Robert & Trudie Perkins Way

Perry Street and Robert & Trudie Perkins Way

Boosters will be allowed south of both of the above road closures

Perry and Okaloosa streets (no northbound traffic)

Wahnish Way and Okaloosa Street

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and plan for some delays. Please follow the directions of law enforcement while traveling to and from the game.

TPD will also provide road closures during Frenchtown Rising, which occurs on Friday night prior to each home game. For the event, Macomb Street will be blocked from Carolina Street to Brevard Street from noon to 1 a.m.

FAMU and FSU share home games on Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 29. Anticipate heavier traffic around both campuses and the downtown area.

A separate advisory will be released with specific information pertaining to FAMU Homecoming.

The FAMU football team hosts Albany State inside Bragg Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10 with a 6 p.m. start to the game.