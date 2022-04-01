Tallahassee International Airport unveils artwork

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee International Airport has some new artwork on display.

April Fitzpatrick is an artist and board certified art therapist.

She's using her art to capture the realities of being Black, racial trauma, identity development and oppression.

Fitzpatrick uses a variety of different mediums, like acrylic paint, oil pastels, found objects and more in her artwork.

Fitzpatrick's art will be at the airport through June 13.

On April 8, learn more about her background and creative process during an Artist Talk.