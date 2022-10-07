Tallahassee hosts 16th annual Puppies in the Pool

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take your furry friends for a dip before summer says goodbye.

The City of Tallahassee is hosting its16th annual Puppies in the Pool event at the Trousdell Aquatics Center Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dogs will be divided into two groups and allotted certain swim times. Times are the same both days.

Pups will swim according to their weight and pre-registration is encouraged. Entry fees are $4.50 per person and $4.50 per dog. You can register in person, or online at Talgov.com/Parks.