Tallahassee Fire Department unveils Advance Life Support unit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One local fire house will now be able to do more than just put out fires.

Tallahassee Fire Department Station 10 announced Friday that it is officially an ALS unit; which stands for Advanced Life Support.

"So basically when the fire engine pulls up, the question we used to get all the time, 'Why is the fire engine here? I need an ambulance.' Well on the ALS unit and life support engine, we have everything but the stretcher. So when that ambulance pulls up, we are able to quickly, and seemingly, pass of patient care to Leon County and they continue the treatment on to the hospital; but we get it started right there in the field immediately," Tallahassee Fire Department lieutenant paramedic Luther McClellan said.

Now all the TFD fire trucks will offer ALS first response services.