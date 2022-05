TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Downtown market is celebrating its 29th birthday Saturday.

More than 30 vendor are expected to be at Ponce de Leon Park.

Some vendors have been part of the market for 25 years. Free donuts as long as supplies last, and live music will be at the market.

Ponce de Leon Park is located at 127 East Park Avenue in Tallahassee from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.