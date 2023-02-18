Watch Now
Community

Actions

Tallahassee Community College's Wakulla Center to host healthcare recruitment fair

Fair Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
If you're interested in a career in healthcare, Tallahassee Community College's Wakulla Center is hosting a Healthcare Recruitment Fair Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Posted at 8:18 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 20:22:09-05

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're interested in a career in healthcare, Tallahassee Community College's Wakulla Center is hosting a Healthcare Recruitment Fair Saturday.

Those who attend get a chance to learn about available employment and training opportunities.

Career-Source, FAMU TRIO, Wakulla County Emergency Medical Services and more will all be available to talk.

"We have a portfolio of healthcare programs that really benefit our community and the bigger thing is it leads to a great wage and career," said Kimberly Moore Vice President of Workforce Initiatives at TCC.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TCC Wakulla Center on Crawfordville Highway.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming