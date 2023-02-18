Tallahassee Community College's Wakulla Center to host healthcare recruitment fair

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're interested in a career in healthcare, Tallahassee Community College's Wakulla Center is hosting a Healthcare Recruitment Fair Saturday.

Those who attend get a chance to learn about available employment and training opportunities.

Career-Source, FAMU TRIO, Wakulla County Emergency Medical Services and more will all be available to talk.

"We have a portfolio of healthcare programs that really benefit our community and the bigger thing is it leads to a great wage and career," said Kimberly Moore Vice President of Workforce Initiatives at TCC.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TCC Wakulla Center on Crawfordville Highway.