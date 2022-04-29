Tallahassee Community College to hold Spring 2022 Commencement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Community College alumni family will grow by 1,120 new graduates as the College holds its Spring commencement ceremony on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

More than 300 students have confirmed their participation in the ceremony which will also be live-streamed for family and friends on YouTube at YouTube.com/YourTCC22.

“We are so proud of our graduates,” said Dr. Jim Murdaugh, President of Tallahassee Community College. “It has been our privilege to have been a part of their educational journey. We have benefited from their engagement in class and their contributions on campus, and we are grateful those chose TCC.”

Kathy Hebda, Chancellor of the Florida College System, will deliver the keynote address. Graduating students will receive individual name recognition as they walk across the stage and will participate in the tassel-turning ceremony.