Tallahassee Community College hosted TCC-2-FSU Day Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College hosted TCC-2-FSU Day on their main campus Friday.

Students had the chance to learn about the TCC-2-FSU transfer program and got the opportunity to tour the campus, meet admission navigators and academic advisors.

TCC academic career advisor Mia Ledford says exploring other academic programs is a great way to expand a students education.

"Because we have such a great relationship with FSU, they tell us excatly what our studetns need to know, as far as what they need to take to get into their major, what they need to have before they get into FSU, to be accepted and it just kinda walks them thorugh better than it at a school that didnt have that information," Ledford said.

Eligible students must intend to earn an Associates of Arts degree and interest in transferring to Florida State University.