TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In an effort to fill more than 2,200 healthcare jobs available in the Big Bend, Saturday Tallahassee's chamber of commerce was hosting a community healthcare recruiting fair.

It focuses on connecting the community with employers, learning centers....and community resources to help fill the void for healthcare-related careers.

Chad Wilson is a director for a Radiology Program at Keiser University...he explains how this event is for more than finding jobs.