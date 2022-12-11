Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue hosted the 26th year of Santa Paws Walk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue hosted the 26th year of the Santa Paws Walk at Tom Brown Park Saturday.

The event had pictures with Santa Claus, dog costume contests and pet toys donated by Petco were raffled off.

The competition was separated into different categories, which included most capable of pulling a sleigh, best pet and owner lookalike, best pet Santa beard and best elf ears.

One volunteer says she looks forward to this event every year.

"It's also just a fun event. You can dress up your dog, come out, get pictures with Santa you know win some fun prizes it's just a fun relaxed event we do every year and it seems like people really enjoy it," Alyssa Spencer, a volunteer with Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue said.

There was also a walk around Lake Leon to help local pets in need.

A total of 52 people registered. Money from registration goes towards their rescue efforts and pet medical care for animals in the community.