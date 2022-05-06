Tallahassee Ballet's spring performance is live this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Ballet's spring performance "Invitation to the Party," is live this weekend after two years of preparation.

Artistic Director Tyrone Brooks is excited to celebrate diversity within the Arts.

"Ideas kept rolling, I kept coming up with all these ideas, and it was like perfect because right now considering that the world in which we live is so dark, and the climate is so heavy, we need a fell-good performance," Brooks said.

Brooks is one of few male, minority Artistic Directors in his industry.

Their performance is Saturday at FSU's Ruby Diamond Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.

The show features Leon Anderson and his jazz band and Bethel AME Baptist Church Choir.