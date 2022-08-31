Suwannee County awarded more than $1.9 million for infrastructure site

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — The state of Florida awarded Suwannee County more than $1.9 million via the Florida Job Growth Grant fund on Tuesday.

According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, the project will support business growth of the Suwannee County Catalyst site, which is a 500-acre industrial park located between Interstate 10 and U.S. 90.

According to the governor’s office, the funding will assist the county to expand water distribution infrastructure and treatment facilities to support commercial businesses moving to the area. It is expected to boost economic development and create 1,040 jobs in the area.

The governor’s office notes the capacity expansion is anticipated to bring five new businesses to Suwannee County and the Suwannee County Catalyst Site and will enable the county to attract new business and support fire suppression and potable water needs for commercial endeavors within the project area.

“Florida prioritizes infrastructure improvements in communities like Suwannee County because when Florida communities succeed, our state economy thrives,” DeSantis said in a statement Tuesday. “As Florida’s economy outpaces the nation by virtually every measure, we will continue to seed opportunities for Floridians that foster economic success for generations to come.”