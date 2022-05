TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Sundown Concert Series begins Saturday at Cascades Park.

Tallahassee Downtown is hosting the free series for the seventh year.

Local and national talent are expected to perform.

A free concert will be held monthly from May until November.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Seating is available without registration.

Click here for more information about the series.