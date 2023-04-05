Watch Now
Community

Actions

Students at Riley Elementary receive book during 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign

E.W. Scripps, ABC 27 celebrate one-millionth book provided in U.S.
It was a celebration of literacy at Riley Elementary School Tuesday, April 4, 2023 where students received a very special book from the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give A Child A Book" Campaign. This week, 25,000 students in first through sixth grades at Title I partner schools across the U.S. got a free book to celebrate the one-millionth book donated to the book campaign.
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 17:24:56-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a celebration of literacy Tuesday at John G. Riley Elementary School where students received a very special book from the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

ABC 27 partnered with both Riley Elementary and Garrison-Pilcher Elementary in Thomasville for our annual "If You Give a Child a book campaign."

The Scripps Howard Fund raised $1 million during its seventh annual childhood literacy campaign.

This week, 25,000 students in first through sixth grades at Title I partner schools across the U.S. got a free book to celebrate the one-millionth book donated to the book campaign.

Tuesday that millionth book was revealed,"Dog Man Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea."

Teachers say this program only help get kids excited about reading while having fun.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming