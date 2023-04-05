Students at Riley Elementary receive book during 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a celebration of literacy Tuesday at John G. Riley Elementary School where students received a very special book from the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

ABC 27 partnered with both Riley Elementary and Garrison-Pilcher Elementary in Thomasville for our annual "If You Give a Child a book campaign."

The Scripps Howard Fund raised $1 million during its seventh annual childhood literacy campaign.

This week, 25,000 students in first through sixth grades at Title I partner schools across the U.S. got a free book to celebrate the one-millionth book donated to the book campaign.

Tuesday that millionth book was revealed,"Dog Man Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea."

Teachers say this program only help get kids excited about reading while having fun.