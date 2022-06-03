Student from Jackson County wins 2022 Congressional Art Competition Winner

MARIANNA, Fla. — Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-02) announced Friday that Elizabeth Baggett of Marianna High School as the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for the Second Congressional District of Florida.

Elizabeth’s artwork, titled “Eyes of Our Youth,” is a beautiful, detailed pencil-drawn portrait of a young girl.

“We had an exceptional selection of entries from young artists throughout Florida’s Second Congressional District this year. The 2022 winning piece could not be timelier as we reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted children nationwide. It also serves as a reminder that we must focus on the legacy we leave behind for generations to come,” said Congressman Dunn. “I look forward to seeing Elizabeth’s artwork hanging in the Capitol for visitors from across the country to see. Thank you to all our participants for your awe-inspiring contributions and our judges for choosing this year’s winners.”

Congressman Dunn’s office received nearly 30 submissions from across the district, and local art professionals judged the competition. Anna Barber of Marianna High School won second place for her watercolor and pastel piece titled “Let Sun Shine In.” Jake Wooley of Suwannee High School won third place with his photograph titled “Suffocated.”

“I was utterly speechless when I received the call from Dr. Dunn informing me that I had won. When I look back on the call, I wish I would have said more, but I was so shocked that I don’t think I could have,” said First Place Winner Elizabeth Baggett. “I have always struggled with feelings of not being good enough and I really do want to thank my art teacher, Dr. Benton, for turning my quiet interest in art into my strongest passion and helping me realize my full potential, allowing my confidence to bloom. It is such a privilege to be presented this award and to be able to share my art with others.

“Elizabeth entered the art program as a 9th grader, eager to learn and improve her art skills. She works diligently on every artistic endeavor and never settles for less than her best. She has a kind, gentle nature and is a joy to have as a student. I am extremely proud of her and delighted that she was selected as this year’s Congressional Art winner for our district. It’s exciting to know than others will have the opportunity to view Elizabeth’s artwork,” said Marianna High School Visual Arts Instructor Dr. Jerri Benton.

The United States House of Representatives sponsors this competition each spring to recognize and honor talented young artists from each congressional district across the country. The winning piece will be hung in the United States Capitol building along with other artwork from across the country.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and since then more than 650,000 young artists have been involved.