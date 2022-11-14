Startup Week aims to lift emerging technology companies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship, along with the Challenger Center, and Tallahassee Community College's Innovation building are all gearing up for this year's Tech-stars Startup Week.

Startup Week is a free, 5-day celebration of our community that builds entrepreneurship opportunities, by highlighting 13 industries that Tallahassee has in its own backyard.

"By putting all those different industries together and spreading their events across the week, it gives us the ability to create collisions that would have never have happened otherwise," Robert Blacklidge, executive director of Domi Station said.

With more than 40 events throughout the week to choose from anyone can find time to attend and network with local Tallahassee leaders, business owners and FSU/FAMU alumni in the entrepreneurial community.

Those who go can also get valuable entrepreneurial advice and local and national resources.

Visit domistation.org/tlhstartupweek for more information.