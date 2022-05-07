"Stand Down" providing resources to military veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Veterans in our community are getting a chance to learn about the resources that help them live better lives through Stand Down.

Friday, the AL Lawson Center was flooded with organizations and veterans lined up to learn about resources.

From housing, to legal services, suicide prevention and more vets were given a full day to explore the programs in our area.

Stand Down will be back in the AL Lawson Center on the campus of Florida A&M University Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.