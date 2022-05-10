Stamp Out Hunger food drive to begin Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This Saturday, you can help feed the community without ever leaving your home.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Feeding America, and the post office are returning for Stamp Out Hunger.

The food drive is simple.

On your grocery run, buy some extra non perishable food items.

Then on Saturday, leave the groceries by the mailbox or hand them over to your mail carrier.

That's all it takes.

The program was briefly stopped because of covid.

The last time the Big Bend helped out Second Harvest, they raised more than 60,000 pounds of food.

Those donations will be sorted by Second Harvest and distributed throughout the Big Bend.