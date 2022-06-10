Stake park near FAMU Way gets a coat of paint

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A skateable art park being built off FAMU Way received a new coat of paint.

The snake head now has a new coat of Orange and Green paint.

That snake head is part of a skate-able art sculpture.

We talked to a local skater who said he's excited for the park to open.

"We all know each other, we're all friends, so we all have fun skating together... you can't really learn new tricks on some of these spots so, it'll be good to have the different obstacles for what we want to learn," Oscar McMillan a local skater said.

The skate park is set to open this month.

It'll be one of Florida's longest snake runs.