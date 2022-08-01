Southwood hosts National Night Out

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Promoting positive relationships with communities and first responders.

That's the goal of Monday night's National Night Out event in Southwood.

"It's a chance for these agencies to be able to have that one on one time with community members to ask questions and help bridge the gap," Nicole Hoffmann, Director of Southwood HOA Art of Living said.

Southwood National Night Out is Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The address is 3197 Merchants Row Boulevard.

Representatives from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida Highway Patrol, and Tallahassee Police Department will all be there.