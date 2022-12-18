Soul Santa visits youth in Tallahassee's Bond Community

Soul Santa made another stop Saturday in Tallahassee's Bond Community bringing gifts and holiday spirit to local kids ages 10 and below.

Those who helped put on the event shared with us more details about the special gifts and why it means so much to give back.

"My particular club is giving out goody bags that have activity books, fresh fruit, Christmas candy canes and candy," Vanessa J. Moore, President of GFWC Sisters of Service Woman's Club said.

The event happened at the Walker Ford & Smith-Williams Service Center off Pasco Street.

"It's very important, of course it's the busiest time of year for everyone and we all have different things going on and just being able to give back, give gifts and spread joy to the community, it's always a great thing. I'm happy I can be a part of it," Brantley Gibson, President of Tallahassee Kappa League said.

Each kid got a special gift from Santa himself.