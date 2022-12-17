Soul Santa makes annual visit to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Soul Santa made his way to Tallahassee Friday to spread fun and cheer at the LeVerne Payne Community Center.

Kids played outdoor games, listened to music and even got some gifts from Soul Santa.

Soul Santa is an example of diverse representation during the holidays.

The Soul Santa community event has been a tradition for over 20 years...

Caleb Carter is just one of many volunteers helping Santa deliver gifts to children in need during.

"Our mom works here for the city of Tallahassee and we came here to help. Santa will be here giving present to the people that don't get many presents and we will be helping him give them the presents," Carter said.

Soul Santa's mission is to bring the community together and bring cheer during the holidays.

He'll be back Saturday at the Walker Ford Community Center.

Registration is required.