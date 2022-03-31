SOMO Playhouse one of new attractions at Railroad Crossings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Developers and business owners felt Tallahassee could use a new part of town; focused on an untapped population.

They're hoping these new ventures will tap into that.

E. Marie Sissle and her husband Noble say seeing the expansion in south Tallahassee is not only something they've been waiting for, it's something they felt they should be a part of.

They're opening SOMO Playhouse in Railroad Crossings.

The business is an event space with plans to host just about any type entertainment you could ask for.

Railroad Crossings owner Adam Kaye says is was time for more businesses like the Sissle's in an area like this.

"There's a need for affordable creative spaces in our town. People keep reaching out to me for more. It feels like I'm drinking from the fire hose sometimes, but it's fun," Kaye said.

It's not just about having fun, there's also restaurants.

Dondrick Eaves moved his business Big D's from Lake Bradford to the Crossing.

He says despite 15 years at the old location, it has proven to be a good move.

"It's a big difference with the amount of people we've picked up here. It's a great location and we're looking to do big things with the food court in the back," Eaves said.

Just a block away, SOMO Walls will bring even more to the area; with eight more spaces for food and play.

Right now, it's still in its demolition phase.

Railroad Crossings still has vacancies.