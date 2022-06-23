Skateable Art Park unveiled Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's new skateable art park is now open.

The city held a grand opening celebration earlier Wednesday.

The park, located at 810 FAMU Way, features this sculpture that pays homage to the FAMU Rattlers.

Construction on the $2.8 million park began in November.

At 225-feet long, the park has Florida's longest snake run.

Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency board of directors member and Leon County Government commissioner Nick Maddox says this project is among 17 infrastructure projects coming to the Southside, with a total of $315 million value.

According to the city of Tallahassee, the Coal Chute Pond Trail, located adjacent to the Skateable Art Park, provides a recreational space for all citizens to enjoy.

The trail was unveiled along with the skateable art park.

The trail offers a paved walking trail around the pond, lighting, shaded seating, water fountains, interactive musical instruments and cell phone charging stations.